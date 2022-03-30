OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate Education committee approved a House bill Tuesday that would develop a scholarship program in hopes to incentivize students entering the teaching field.

House Bill 3564 is authored by Representative Mark McBride, R-District 53 and Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-District 9.

Under HB3564, students could receive $1,000 scholarships for the first three years of college and $2,500 for their final year. Plus, upon graduation, the teacher could also receive an up to $4,000 a year stipend for up to five years. This program is on the basis that the student agrees to teach in an Oklahoma public school for a minimum of five years.

“House Bill 3564 is legislation that addresses the teacher shortage pipeline issues that we have in the state of Oklahoma that you all know that we’ve had for quite a bit of time,” said Senator Pemberton while HB3564 was being discussed in the Senate Education Committee on March 29.

Sen. Pemberton stated in the committee meeting that the fiscal impact would be about $17 million, which would cover the payments for 1,500 teacher scholarships.

HB3564 passed in the Senate Education Committee with a 11-1 vote. It will now head to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.