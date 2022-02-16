OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Election integrity has been a hot button issue for over a year now both at the state and federal levels.

Oklahomans overwhelmingly approved the need for a government-issued ID to vote in 2010, but now State Senate leaders say it’s time to put that in the state constitution. Opponents say they not opposed to letting the people vote on the issue, but wonder why now?

“We need to put it into the constitution to protect it for future generations make sure that we protect the integrity of our election,” said Sen. Greg Treat.

The Senate Pro Tempore is talking about SJR 48. He presented the legislation Wednesday in committee to call for a state question to permanently put the voter ID laws, which was approved by over 74% of Oklahomans a decade ago, into the state constitution.

“Again and again we look at our election system and we have so little instances of proven fraud in our state. We should be proud of that and, I’m worried that this puts up more barriers,” said Sen. Julia Kirt.

The Democrat from OKC saying we need to do more to increase voter turnout in Oklahoma. Treat countering, saying giving people confidence that the votes are valid will bring more people to the ballot box.

It’s important to note that the State Election Board sent out a letter to lawmakers 4 months ago saying, in part,

“The people of Oklahoma can rest assured that our state has one of the most accurate and secure voting systems in the entire world.”

Right now Oklahoman’s must show a government issued ID of any kind to vote in all election.

“It would be to Prevent future elimination of the requirement for proof of identification,” said Treat during committee.

Treat says changing the state constitution protects Oklahoma’s election autonomy.

“If you look at D.C. with House Resolution One and every other bill that has come out, they are trying to erode state control over elections. This bill needs to go into the constitution to protect Oklahoma voters confidence in the election process,” said Treat.

The bill passed unanimously 13-0 with opponents and supporters saying putting it to a vote of the people is a good thing.

“Were letting national narrative make us propose a change to the constitution, but I trust the people of Oklahoma to make that decision whether or not it its necessary,” said Sen. Mary Boren of Norman.

“It does give greater input from the public and I believe the public will overwhelmingly support this if we get it to the ballot,” said Treat.

SJR 48 now heads to the Senate floor for debate. It would then have to clear process in the House as well before it would be a question on the ballot in November.