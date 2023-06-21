TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, today joined Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and other local officials to tour areas that were damaged by recent storms in eastern Oklahoma.

The pro tem, who is currently acting governor while Gov. Stitt and Lt. Gov. Pinnell attend various conferences out-of-state, declared a state of emergency Tuesday.

“I have been in communication with the Department of Emergency Management, leaders in the impacted communities and tribal officials to ensure Oklahomans are getting the resources they need,” Treat said. “The storms have devastated these communities, and the result is heartbreaking. The state will do everything we can to ensure the fastest recovery possible for residents in these areas. In the meantime, Oklahomans still without power are encouraged to seek out a cooling shelter or other resources that are available.”

Three people have died as a result of the storms and power outages.

A man in Creek County died after multiple trees fell on his mobile home, another person died when the power outages turned off their respirator, and a person in McCurtain County died of unknown causes.

“I thank all the first responders and those who continue to step up during this time of need for Oklahomans,” Treat said. “When we see these kinds of tragic events play out, the one thing we can always count on is Oklahomans helping Oklahomans.”

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission reports 98,813 power outages statewide as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is maintaining a list of local, state and federal resources that individuals can access and utilize.

Residents seeking non-emergency disaster, health or human services information are encouraged to call 2-1-1. The 24-hour help line connects individuals with certified resource specialists in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.