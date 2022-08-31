OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Senator Julia Kirt is hosting a series of public forums in September to give Oklahomans the opportunity to hear from tax and economic experts.

According to an Oklahoma Senate press release, the forums will also allow citizens to share their ideas and concerns as well as give Oklahomans the chance to ask questions about the matter.

“Across the political spectrum, people feel that our state tax system benefits some and disadvantages others. As we anticipate further tax reform proposals at the State Capitol, I want to bring together taxpayers, tax professionals and economists to share their expertise and views on Oklahoma’s tax system,” said Kirt, D-Oklahoma City.

A session for the general public will be held in Room 4S.9 of the State Capitol on Thursday, September 8, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. All Oklahomans are welcome to join in person or virtually. Sen. Kirt will offer public comments regarding questions about taxpayers’ experience with the Oklahoma tax system.

There will be another session for small business owners on Monday, September 12, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. This session will be located at Francis Tuttle’s Reno Campus in Room A1020B at 7301 W. Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City. Sen. Kirt’s goal is to discuss how state taxes affect small businesses and give business owners an opportunity to speak one-on-one with experts from state agencies and local chambers.

The last session will feature a panel of experts from the University of Oklahoma’s Department of Economics, the Oklahoma Policy Institute, and the Oklahoma State Chamber. This meeting will be Thursday, September 15, from 12:00-1:00 p.m in Room 535 at the State Capitol. This session will be livestreamed.

“The goal of these sessions is to analyze the long-term health of the state’s revenue structure, identify the major challenges for taxpayers and small business owners and examine possible changes that could make the system more fair while also strengthening the state’s economy.” Senator Julia Kirt

For more information, questions, or access to the virtual links, please reach out to Senator Kirt’s office by calling 405-521-5636 or email Sen. Julia Kirt or Elizabeth Sidler.