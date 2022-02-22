OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several anti-abortion bills are moving forward at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

On Monday, the Health and Human Services Committee advanced four anti-abortion bills from Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat.

Senate Bill 1552 allows the Oklahoma State Department of Health to contract directly with private organizations that provide services related to the Choosing Childbirth Act.

“Allowing the health department to contract directly with private organizations that support women who make the brave choice to carry a child to term rather than seek an abortion makes more life-saving resources available to even more expectant mothers and their children,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

Senate Bill 1553 prohibits abortion in Oklahoma after 30-days from conception.

Senate Bill 1555 amends language in SB 918 in case Roe v. Wade is overturned. If that happens, Oklahoma could prohibit abortions in Oklahoma by enacting state statutes.

“Pending at the U.S. Supreme Court is a case that could overturn all or parts of Roe v. Wade and other federal case law that tragically allows abortions to proceed. It is my hope the court overturns precedents that protect abortion in that current case and restores states’ ability to prohibit abortion once again. Senate Bill 1555 is an important measure that prepares Oklahoma to act quickly to end abortion if, and when, the U.S. Supreme Court overturns precedent on abortion law,” Treat said.

Senate Joint Resolution 37 would allow a vote of the people on a constitutional amendment to prohibit the Oklahoma Supreme Court from reading into the Oklahoma Constitution a guaranteed right to an abortion.

“The U.S. Supreme Court mistakenly read into the federal constitution a guaranteed right to an abortion. Senate Joint Resolution 37, if approved by voters, keeps the Oklahoma Supreme Court from making that same mistake. This resolution would stop the Oklahoma Supreme Court from inventing out of whole cloth a right to an abortion in the state constitution, and gives Oklahomans the ability to affirm their overwhelming support for protecting the sanctity of life,” Treat said.

All of the bills move to the Senate floor for consideration.