OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma lawmakers are working on legislation that would legalize sports betting in the state.

Rep. Ken Luttrell (R), Dist. 37, authored a bill (HB1027) that would legalize in-person and online betting.

Monday it passed through a house subcommittee.

Sports betting has been a hot topic over the last several years, especially when it came to Tribal Gaming Compacts and their renewal or expansion.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has made it clear he supports sports betting in the state as long as it is fair, transparent, and the state can maximize revenue potential and earmark it for top priorities, such as education.