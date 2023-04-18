OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate principal author of House Bill 1027 spoke up on Tuesday in hopes sports betting will move forward in the future.

Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, was an author of HB 1027, which would legalize sports betting in Oklahoma, which did not pass. On Tuesday, Sen. Coleman called upon Gov. Stitt to partner with tribal leaders in order to make sports betting possible in the future.

“I continue to believe that sports betting would be a good thing for our state,” Sen. Coleman said. “The majority of my constituents who have reached out were overwhelmingly supportive of sports betting. However, it became clear during the process that there are too many unresolved issues that ultimately killed it this year.”

Sen. Coleman said one reason the bill was unable to pass was the lack of communication between the executive branch and tribal leadership.

“This legislation will take more than just passing a bill through the Legislature. When dealing with our tribal partners, compacting, and all the nuances that come with exclusivity and future gaming negotiations, we must get the governor in the same room with tribal leaders to build upon the conversation started this year by the Legislature.” Sen. Coleman added.

“Our Native American tribes are part of the fabric of our state and what makes Oklahoma unique. We must view them as a vital partner in any negotiations that involve sports betting moving forward.

“I thank House principal author Rep. Ken Luttrell for all his hard work on this legislation and helping further the conversation. By pausing this legislation for now and having more conversations in the interim with the tribes and governor, we will be in a stronger position in the future to get this across the finish line.”