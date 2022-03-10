OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education adopted the final rules for the controversial law passed in 2021 aimed at keeping critical race theory out of Oklahoma schools.

Next to no discussion or debate took place for the official adoption of rules Thursday regarding the law. Regardless, they were still set.

State Supt. Joy Hofmeister claimed that less than a year after adopting the emergency rules, she now feels there’s clarity for Oklahoma teachers, where a lot of others argued there wouldn’t be.

“CRT has no place in K-12 education,” Hofmeister said.

The rules span 8 pages. Some language was changed after review of public comment in the past regarding the law.

However, compared to the emergency rules from last July, some areas remain about the same.

They state teachers can’t teach several things. Among them, that one race or sex is superior to another or that people are racist or oppressive based on sex or race.

Teacher certificates and licenses can be suspended or revoked if the rules are violated.

“What do you say to those teachers who fear the repercussions from possibly doing something that may not be critical race theory?” KFOR asked.

“Well, our focus is to ensure that teachers have specificity that comes with the academic standards and that they have the tools they need to be able to teach those standards,” Hofmeister said.

In the multiple pages of public comment, some supported the rules saying that they “must be permanently adopted to protect our children from unwanted biases” on page 74.

However, worries still loom with others.

Someone said on page 11 into 12 that the rules are too vague and open to interpretation and added that “there is no evidence that educators were teaching students that they should feel discomfort or guilt.”

Another added on page 11 that they are denying the education of history and teachers will be “under constant threat of censure.”

“These are rules that help provide greater clarity and also comply with the law,” Hofmeister said. “We are focused on ensuring that our kids have the support they need, but that also teachers have specificity on teaching the academic standards.”

The department of education responded to those comments in that report. The rules are now set to go before the legislature.