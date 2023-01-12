OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two days after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army post in Oklahoma and one day after a State Senator filed a resolution to end all foreign troop training on the Sooner State’s military installations, several of his fellow Republican senators issued a statement to counteract the resolution proposal.

Officials said Ukrainian troops will train on the Patriot missile system at Fort Sill, which is where the United States conducts its own training on the air defense system.

On Wednesday, Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 which would direct the Pentagon, Department of Defense, and the federal government to no longer send foreign troops to Oklahoma for training.

“We must put the people of Oklahoma first,” Dahm said. “We shouldn’t be allowing the unaccountable spending, corruption, and potential money laundering to now flow through Oklahoma with the presence of foreign troops on our land.”

Then, on Thursday, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, and Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, issued a joint statement in support of the state’s military installations’ rich history of training programs with different countries.

“Oklahoma has had partnerships with military forces from partner countries to train and maintain the safety and security of the United States and other allied countries for decades. To cut these ties would be akin to jeopardizing our national security. The resolution that was issued does not speak for the vast majority of the Oklahoma Senate, or Oklahomans, who welcome training exercises to defend the lands we love and our neighbors in other countries. We hope the troops from other countries currently training on our beloved military installations in Oklahoma feel welcomed and experience what makes our state the best in the country.”