OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Representative Mickey Dollens is calling on legislative leaders to start the impeachment process against State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Rep. Dollens X, formerly Twitter, account:

“Due to Ryan Walters’ persistent weaponization of his office, three bomb threats have been made against an Elementary school, putting innocent lives at risk. I call upon @SpeakerMcCall and @Sen_GregTreat to immediately start the impeachment process and let us vote to remove Walters before irreversible harm is inflicted.”

No word on any further action from legislation at this time.

This is a developing story.