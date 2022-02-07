OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt gave his fourth State of the State address Monday afternoon at the Capitol, addressing many important topics including the influx of people moving to Oklahoma, education and Oklahoma’s economy.

He touted the Sooner State’s impressive increase in population over the last couple of years, mainly due to Oklahoma’s policies, citing an increase of 40,000 people since he took office.

“Freedom-loving Americans cannot escape liberal lockdown states fast enough,” said Gov. Stitt. “Since April 2020, more than 27,000 of them have moved to Oklahoma.”

He continued with discussion on what can make Oklahoma a top ten state, including driving hope for all Oklahomans.

“More than 2,000 studies have shown that hope is the greatest predictor of success,” said Gov. Stitt. “That applies to education, work, health, mental health, social relationships, family and trauma recovery.”

Representative Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, publicly supported Gov. Stitt’s comment at the House Democrats press conference that followed the SOTS.

“We heard some really good things today, refreshing things,” said Rep. Provenzano. “I was thankful to hear the governor publicly support social emotional learning in the form of signs of hope. That is data driven and proven to work, and so I’m looking forward to supporting that, hoping that it comes in the form that will actually truly help, folks.”

Governor Stitt continued to place an emphasis on education, with an additional focus on bringing and keeping quality educators in Oklahoma classrooms.

“Right now, some talented teachers choose to leave the classroom to make more money as an administrator,” said Gov. Stitt. “Oklahoma students can’t be the best without the best teachers. That’s why I’m proposing matching funds so that our best teachers can make six figure salaries and stay in the classroom.”

But Senator Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma County said actions speak louder than words, referring to an executive order Gov. Stitt issued a few weeks ago regarding emergency certification for teaching in Oklahoma schools.

“I had calls from constituents who are teachers in my district and they felt that they had been disrespected to assume that someone can walk into a school, walk into a classroom and teach our children when they’ve had no training whatsoever,” said Sen. Floyd.

Gov. Stitt also reported that in the quest of Oklahoma becoming the most business-friendly state in the nation, Oklahoma’s pro-business policies are already paying off. He cited electric vehicle manufacturer, Canoo, opening a factory in Pryor that will bring in 2,000 jobs to the state. Plus, the state has launched a platform that will assist Oklahoma manufacturers in solving supply chain issues, connecting them to buyers and sellers. Thus, keeping that money in Oklahoma.

“More than 400 companies are already signed up,” said Gov. Stitt. “We are delivering on creating jobs and growing our economy, but we are at a critical junction when it comes to our state’s workforce.”

But while working toward the goal of bringing more industry and jobs to the Sooner State, Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, warns of what that could do to Oklahomans.

“I think as we think about bringing new companies to Oklahoma, high paying jobs, the one thing we don’t want to do is displace folks who live here already and where housing costs drive them out of other neighborhoods,” said Rep. Nichols.

The 2022 legislative session will run through May 27, 2022.