Live: State of the State: Stitt delivers his third address to open the 2021 legislative session

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his third State of the State address.

This speech kicks off the 2021 legislative session.

Stitt will deliver his speech Monday to a joint session in the House chamber and release his proposed executive budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Stitt is hoping to reset his relationship with Republican leaders in the House and Senate after a rift last year after budget negotiations broke down.

Stitt says he’s been meeting during the interim with House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and that he’s optimistic about the upcoming session.

This will be the 58th Legislative Session.