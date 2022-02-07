OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cutting taxes and more support for teachers and law enforcement were big items in Governor Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address Monday. Opponents pointing out the Governor made no mention of COVID-19, saying his words are dividing Oklahomans more than ever.

“While other states are shutting down their economies, we’ve never been more open for business,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

Stitt kicking off his fourth year in office and the 2022 legislative session with the State of the State address in front of a packed House of Representatives chamber.

The Governor touting the state’s record low 2.3% unemployment rate and its push back against alleged federal overreach by the Biden Administration.

“In Oklahoma, we listen to parents, because we know God gave kids to parents – not the government!” said Stitt.

Stitt saying parents need more options when it comes to their children’s educational needs.

He also talked about performance pay raises that could have some teachers making as much as $100,000.

“In the same way we can attract and support teachers, we need to provide law enforcement officers competitive pay,” said Stitt.

Stitt also lobbying for increased mental health services for police but opponents say that’s not enough.

“He mentioned mental health in regards to police officers, which I’m fine with. But we also need to focus on mental health in their respective communities. I see every single day young men and women are being shipped off to prison for nonviolent offenses based on mental health outcomes,” said Rep. Jason Lowe of the Oklahoma Black Caucus.

Governor Stitt continued his push Monday to cut taxes proposing to eliminate the state grocery sales tax along with taxes on military benefits for veterans.

“Because, after all, we need more taxpayers, not more taxes,” said Stitt.

Stitt also pushing for tougher medical marijuana regulation.

He also talked about the McGirt decision saying the state needs to reclaim prosecuting power when it comes to crimes committed against tribal citizens.

“This was the most divisive state of the state in my 12 years. And what you heard from the governor was a lot of divisive rhetoric, not a lot of things to unite Oklahomans,” said Rep. Emily Virgin, House Minority Leader.

The governor made no mention of COVID 19 only to say 27,000 people have moved to Oklahoma since the start of the pandemic.