State Senate passes bill allowing video conferenced witness testimony during all district court cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate approved a bill which allows witnesses to testify via videoconferencing during district court trials.

Senate Bill 97, written by Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, passed the State Senate unanimously.

“Last year, we approved legislation authorizing district courts to utilize videoconference technology in civil and criminal proceedings. It was a much-welcomed change especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we decided to extend usage for all district court cases,” Brooks said.

The Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner is an example of someone who would benefit from testifying via videoconference because he testifies in numerous cases throughout the state each week, according to Brooks.

“Allowing him to testify virtually will help the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner be more efficient, saving time and travel expenses for the agency,” the news release states.

The bill now moves to the State House for consideration. Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, is the House author of the bill.