State Senate unanimously approves bill concerning unsolved cases of missing and murdered Native Americans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate passed Ida’s Law, a bill that addresses unsolved cases of missing and murdered Native Americans.

“Senate Bill 172 directs the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to coordinate with the United States Attorney’s Office and the Justice Department to obtain federal funding to create a database,” a State Senate news release states.

The legislation also requires the creation of Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons. The office would serve under OSBI and collaborate with tribal, state and federal authorities on missing persons and homicide cases, give guidance to victims’ families, facilitate training, promote best practices and consult with community organizations to promote community relations, according to the news release.

The bill, written by Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, is named after 29-yera-old Ida Beard of El Reno.

Beard is a Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes citizen who went missing in 2015 and has not been found.

Oklahoma currently has over 220 missing American Indians, according to Rosino.

“It’s a national problem, and it’s a problem right here in Oklahoma. One of the biggest issues is the lack of solid data, which is exactly what Ida’s Law would help us address,” Rosino said. “We had tremendous momentum for this legislation last session, but it was another of many important bills that the clock ran out on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m encouraged and grateful for the Senate’s support this session.”

The bill next moves to the State House of Representatives. Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, is the House principal author.