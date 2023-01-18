OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just one week after filing a resolution to keep foreign troops from training at Oklahoma’s military instillations, Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed another resolution – this time, to host Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in the Sooner State.

Just last week, it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army post in Oklahoma.

The day after, Dahm filed Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 which would direct the Pentagon, Department of Defense, and the federal government to no longer send foreign troops to Oklahoma for training.

Several of his fellow Republican senators issued a statement to counteract the resolution proposal, saying that cutting Oklahoma’s military ties ‘would be akin to jeopardizing our national security’.

Now, Dahm says he wants Oklahoma to host Russian-Ukrainian peace talks.

“Last week we were made aware of an escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine with the training of Ukrainian troops in Oklahoma,” Dahm said. “While Oklahoma’s leaders should be making sure to put America first by protecting the people of Oklahoma as our first priority, we shouldn’t be helping escalate the war, but should rather be seeking peace.”

Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 would offer the State of Oklahoma as a neutral site for peace talks and negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine.

“There are those who would put the profitability of war as their priority over the human lives being lost,” Dahm said. “They’ll even hide behind the guise of jeopardizing national security to protect what they see as funding sources.”