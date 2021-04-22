State Senator files bill to ban paper straws in Oklahoma, slams ‘leftist loons’ for banning plastic straws, insults President Biden, VP Harris

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma State Senator filed legislation to ban paper straws while at the same time taking a shot at “leftist loons” and insulting President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Mitt Romney.

Sen. Nathan Dahm. Courtesy Oklahoma Senate.

Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, wrote Senate Bill 1065.

A State Senate news release said he filed the bill on Thursday, April 22, Earth Day, in honor of the day that celebrates environmental protection.

“You have states, like California, where the leftist loons have banned plastic straws because they saw a video on social media about a sea turtle that was harmed by ingesting a straw,” Dahm said. “So, under the guise of helping the planet, they’ve banned plastic straws, resulting in who knows how many trees now being cut down to make paper straws.”

Supporters of using paper straws argue that paper straws are biodegradable and take less time to decompose than plastic straws.

Dahm said paper straws are unenjoyable. He then insulted Biden’s rhetorical ability and Romney’s bipartisanship. He also made an insinuation about Harris.

“Hatred of paper straws is nearly universal,” Dahm said. “I’ve never met a single person who enjoys using a paper straw. They fall apart and turn to mush quicker than Joe Biden trying to string together a coherent sentence. They collapse like Mitt Romney under the slightest amount of pressure, and even with Kamala Harris … well, never mind.”

Dahm filed the bill after the filing deadline, which means it can only receive a hearing as a committee bill or be refiled ahead of next year’s legislative session.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law in 2019 that banned bans on plastic bags.