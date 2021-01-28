State Senator files bill to fine social media platforms for censorship

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sen. Nathan Dahm has filed legislation he says will address censorship by social media companies.

Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, said Senate Bill 1019 would fight back using fines, lawsuits and the removal of tax credits.

“The debate over Section 230 has shown that these entities are not operating as platforms for speech, but rather as publishers selectively choosing what to allow. Many of these companies even received taxpayer funds during their early stages in order to facilitate those platforms of speech,” Dahm said. “While private companies can certainly choose to allow or disallow certain content, if those companies receive special protections to act as a platform rather than as a publisher, their actions must stay consistent with the privileges they are granted.”

SB 1019 would allow the state to fine social platforms $10,000 for every instance of censorship.

Those companies would also lose any tax credits they are receiving from the state of Oklahoma.

The bill also directs that 50% of all fines collected to be credited to the state’s general revenue fund, with 25% credited to the aggrieved party and the remaining 25% for the attorney general’s revolving fund.

“I also plan to expand the bill as it moves through the process to ensure citizens can sue the companies individually or in a class action for censorship,” Dahm said. “I hope my fellow members will join with me in approving SB 1019 and stop this assault on free speech.”