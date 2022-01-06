State Senator files bills to give Oklahoma sheriffs power to arrest federal officers, form posses against federal agents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma State Senator filed three bills designed to increase the power wielded by Oklahoma sheriffs, including a bill that empowers sheriffs to arrest federal officers who attempt to confiscate guns.

State Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed the bills on Thursday.

“I’ve heard from numerous sheriffs and constituents across this state who are concerned at the consistent ignoring of our Constitution happening by this rogue regime” Dahm said. “The Second Amendment was never solely about hunting unless you’re referring to hunting tyrants. It was about the people being able to protect themselves against a government that would seek to disarm them.”

Senate Bill 1199 allows sheriffs to arrest federal officers who attempt to confiscate guns in Oklahoma.

Senate Bill 1200 requires federal agents and officers to receive permission from the county sheriff before operating in their county.

Senate Bill 1201 expands a sheriff’s ability to form a posse to include prohibiting agents, employees and officers of the federal government from violating the constitutional rights of the people of their county.

“The full totalitarian leftist takeover of a society has always been predicated on confiscation of firearms,” Dahm said. “Thankfully in Oklahoma we have county sheriffs that would never allow that to take place. But we must do everything possible to help them stand up for our rights and this bill further enables them to do that.”

Such legislation is written to play to far right Republicans, said Michael Crespin, a University of Oklahoma Professor of Political Science and Director and Curator of the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center.

“There can be a fine line between pandering and legitimate legislation. There is probably a subset of the population that would be happy if these bills were to pass and become law and view these bills as legitimate legislation,” Crespin said. “The Republican Party has a super majority in the legislature so there is some possibility that bills like this can gain traction. That being said, proposing legislation like this is clearly aimed at the far right of the Republican Party and earns a great deal of media attention and potentially fundraising activity.”