OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma state senators filed bills centered around books on the shelves of public schools. Specifically, books centered around sex.

One senator said he wants to put parents in the driver’s seat and let them decide which books are appropriate, while the other said she wants to solidify policies already in place by the Oklahoma Library Association.

“The bill is the cause of action for parents,” said Sen. Rob Standridge. “It’s because parents don’t realize what’s in their library.”

The Republican senator from Norman said Senate Bill 1142 would prohibit schools from having or promoting books centered around sex, sexual preference or identity.

“No public school district, public charter school, or public school library shall maintain in its inventory or promote books that make as their primary subject the study of sex, sexual preferences, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual identity, or gender identity or books that are of a sexual nature that a reasonable parent or legal guardian would want to know of or approve of prior to their child being exposed to it,” the bill reads.

If signed into law, a parent could request the district remove the book in question from the shelf. If the book isn’t pulled in 30 days, then parents could take the district to court. If the judge rules in favor of the parents, the district could have to face monetary damages including a minimum of $10,000 for each day the book stayed on the shelf after the request.

“When the main focus of the book is sex, I think a parent should be informed about it. Should sign off on it,” said Standridge.

Standridge said he got the idea when he was approached by a parent concerned about the book “The Bluest Eye.” The senator sent News 4 an excerpt from the book, however the text is too graphic to read on television.

“If you were to hand “The Bluest Eye” to a child, I would say that you might get arrested. I mean, it’s a very graphic representation of a rape scene,” said the senator.

“If this is an issue, then this is a solution. My bill is a solution,” said Sen. Kay Floyd.

The Senate Democratic Leader from Oklahoma City said her constituents have reached out to her, worried about several bills like this.

“And they were concerned because it was going to have punishment of a librarian,” said Floyd.

Tuesday, Floyd filed Senate Bill 1640. It would put policies used by the Oklahoma Library Association and the Oklahoma State School Boards Association for selecting, deselecting and reconsidering library media materials into law. She said they’ve had these practices in place for decades.

“I’m going to take it out of the administrative code,” Floyd said. “And we’re going to take just a limited number of those processes and put them into law.”

“It’s a commonsense solution to a non-problem. But, if it really does exist then I want to respect the rights of the parents,” said Floyd.

“The current procedure that we have for many, many parents is not working,” said Standridge.

The 2022 Legislative Session starts Monday, Feb. 7.