Stitt signs bill to allow witnesses to testify via videoconferencing during trials

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill that allows witnesses to testify via videoconferencing during district court trials into law.

On Tuesday, Gov. Stitt signed Senate Bill 97 into law.

“Last year, we approved legislation authorizing district courts to utilize videoconference technology in civil and criminal proceedings. It was a much-welcomed change especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we decided to extend usage for all district court cases,” Sen. Michael Brooks, the author of the bill, said.

The Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner is an example of someone who would benefit from testifying via videoconference because he testifies in numerous cases throughout the state each week, according to Brooks.

“Allowing him to testify virtually will help the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner be more efficient, saving time and travel expenses for the agency,” a news release states.