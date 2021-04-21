Stitt signs bill to cap price of insulin in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that aims to make insulin more affordable for Oklahomans has been signed into law.

House Bill 1019 sets caps for insulin costs in the Sooner State.

Under the bill, a 30-day supply of insulin is capped at $30 and at $90 for a 90-day supply for each covered prescription.

Copays are currently based on individual insurance plans.

“Approximately 200,000 Oklahomans have Type I diabetes, requiring daily usage of insulin. Unfortunately, because of continually increasing prices, many diabetics ration their insulin or go without, putting their health and lives at further risk,” Sen. Frank Simpson said. “This is a commonsense approach that has already been approved in several other states. Companies shouldn’t be allowed to profit off of life-sustaining medicines, like insulin. I applaud my legislative colleagues for fighting to improve the health of our fellow Oklahomans, especially those with Type I diabetes.”

The bill also authorizes the Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner to enforce the price cap.

“All Oklahomans with diabetes should be able to purchase life-saving insulin without forgoing other bills or stretch it out to less than their recommended dosage,” Rep. Rande Worthen said. “I believe House Bill 1019 is a step in the right direction to providing affordable insulin to these citizens, and I am very pleased that the bill was supported by so many of my colleagues in the Legislature.”

Over 450,000 adults in Oklahoma have diabetes, and over one million more have prediabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association.

On Tuesday, Gov. Stitt signed the bill into law.