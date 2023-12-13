OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order Wednesday taking aim at Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in state agencies and higher education.



“Shift the focus in education back to educate our young people,” said Stitt, during his signing ceremony.

The order would ask for a list of DEI positions, departments, activities, procedures, and programs to “eliminate and dismiss non-critical personnel.”

“We’re asking all the state agencies, including the universities to report back by May of 2024 on exactly what they’re spending on DEI,” said Stitt. “We need to give that report back to the legislature.”

DEI programs not only support minorities but also veterans, low-income and first-generation students, adult learners and international students.

Stitt claimed the state was spending too much money on DEI officers.



“We need to stop that in the state of Oklahoma,” said Stitt.

According to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, around $10.2 million was spent on DEI programs in the past decade. It accounted for three-tenths of one percent of all higher education spending.

Dr. Allison Garrett, Chancellor for the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, talked about DEI on Flash Point back in February.



“Many of our institutions don’t have anyone who has that (officer) title, and certainly not on a full-time basis, but generally those officers are working on student programming, bringing in speakers that represent a variety of viewpoints,” said Garrett.

Stitt’s decision has sparked a firestorm of reaction from universities and lawmakers across Oklahoma.

University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz, Jr sent a letter to students at OU. In it he said the news “evokes deep concern and uncertainty about the future, and in many ways feels like a step backward.”

Though we are obligated to comply with the governor’s executive order, we will remain committed to ensuring an education from the University of Oklahoma remains accessible and available to all, and we will continue to work to recruit and retain a workforce of talented and qualified minds that is representative of our state. In the coming weeks, we will issue further guidance on our compliance with this mandate while staying true to our values. I urge our community to not let today’s development overshadow the monumental advancements we’ve made in uplifting Oklahoma as a more prosperous place for all. While many universities across the country are struggling, OU is flourishing. Our campuses are seeing unprecedented enrollment growth, we are championing our state’s economic development by bringing to market new research and technologies discovered by our esteemed faculty, and we are enriching the vibrant culture of our state through the arts and humanities, profoundly impacting the lives of every single Oklahoman. Joseph Harroz, Jr., University of Oklahoma President

We are in the process of reviewing the executive order to ensure we meet our legal obligations while continuing to cultivate a welcoming environment for all students, faculty and staff. Oklahoma State University Statement on DEI executive order

Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman said “trying to swindle college kids out of their opportunity to interact with and understand that diversity is absurd and futile.”

Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, also commented on the executive order.

“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies are put in place to deter discrimination of marginalized communities,” said Ranson.

Some DEI programs are tied to federal funding and accreditation. KFOR asked Stitt how the executive order would affect funding and he said he “would cross that bridge when it comes.” The order would mean Oklahoma would join other states targeting DEI programs like Texas and Florida. DEI is a recruitment tool, highlighted on the websites of private universities and businesses across the country, which include Gateway First Bank and Mortgage whose majority owner is the Stitt Family Trust.

On Wednesday evening, President and CEO of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education Paulette Granberry Russell sent News 4 the following statement:

It is unfortunate to see Oklahoma’s governor take this stand and sign this executive order, which undoubtedly lowers the stature of higher education institutions in the state. Using an executive order to return to an era when higher education failed to address the needs of all students is shortsighted and outrageous. With these political actions, elected leaders, including Governor Stitt, are making a calculated attempt at the state level to discredit and diminish effective, proven mechanisms that have opened doors of opportunity and helped historically marginalized students earn their degrees. These actions rebuild barriers for groups that were historically marginalized and pushed aside. They do nothing to support students. One would think that in a state that is home to almost 40 American Indian federally recognized nations, Oklahoma would be actively and enthusiastically welcoming such a proud cultural aspect of its population rather than pushing it away. Paulette Granberry Russell, President & CEO of NADOHE