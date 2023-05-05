OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that would honor Oklahoma veterans has been signed by the governor.

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, filed Senate Bill 234 to designate Sept. 22 of each year as Veteran Suicide Awareness Day.

According to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, research indicates the military and veteran suicide rate is 50 percent higher compared to the suicide rate of civilians.

“That specific date has meaning. September is National Suicide Awareness month, but I also want to bring attention to the fact that on the average, 22 veterans take their lives every single day in this country,” Bergstrom said. “The goal is to raise awareness, reduce the stigma, and educate more people about the help that is available for those who are in crisis, ultimately saving lives.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Stitt signed the measure into law.