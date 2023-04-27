OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although lawmakers at the Oklahoma Capitol continue to pass legislation, Gov. Kevin Stitt says he isn’t planning to sign Senate bills.

On Wednesday, Gov. Stitt rejected Senate Bill 249, which centered around the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act and prescriptions.

In a notice to the Oklahoma Senate, Stitt said he plans to veto every piece of legislation until bills that align with his core goals reach his desk.

“Oklahomans elected me to advocate on their behalf and fight for the taxpayer. I take this responsibility seriously and so I cannot, in good faith, allow another year to go by without cutting taxes and reforming education, both of which we can absolutely afford with our $1.2 billion surplus and over $6 billion in savings. Therefore, until the people of Oklahoma have a tax cut, until every teacher in the state gets the pay raise they deserve, until parents get a tax credit to send their child to the school of their choice, I am vetoing this unrelated policy and will continue to veto any and all legislation authored by Senators who have not stood with the people of Oklahoma and supported this plan,” Stitt wrote.

So far, Stitt has already vetoed 24 Senate bills this session.

In recent weeks, a battle has been raging between the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the Oklahoma Senate over how to fund education.

This week, the House proposed a teacher pay raise measure, but tied it to the success of Governor Kevin Stitt’s new education compromise plan, which will take the place of HB 1935 and HB 2775.

Teacher pay raises was once a stand-alone bill, but now it can be eliminated entirely if the other education plans fail to pass. The bill passed the House along party lines and will now head to the Senate.

But that is where it might go to die.

Senate leadership said it already communicated with the House and Governor that these new education plans will not pass.

“They are playing games and giving false hope,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, (R-OKC.)

