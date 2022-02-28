OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate adopted a resolution Monday expressing the Sooner State’s support and historical ties with the nation of Ukraine. Senate Resolution 27 was introduced by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine and call on the citizens of Oklahoma to join us in praying for their safety and freedom. We have longstanding ties with Ukraine, with immigrants from that region arriving in Oklahoma even before statehood,” said Se. Treat. “What Russia has done is unacceptable, illegal and immoral. The free world is outraged by their aggression and moved by the determination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his people to defend their sovereign democracy.”

Senator Roger Thompson, R-District 8, coauthored SR27 and addressed the Senate floor, sharing memories of his personal experience with the sovereign nation during the 1990s.

“We saw widows who were actually dying because they were starving to death… We saw orphans who were only fed two meals a day for five days a week… They were allowed to roam the streets on the weekend just simply to beg, borrow and steal for food,” said Sen. Thompson. “Over those years I watched the people who valued their freedom, who picked themselves up from zero and who developed a country that they were proud of.”

Sen. Thompson served as the CEO and board president for Good News International Foundation and was recognized for partnering with the secretary of religion and science in Ukraine.

The resolution was adopted by the full Senate on Monday.