OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt holds a news conference regarding the Tribal Compacts.

Recently, lawmakers in the House have voted to override Governor Stitt’s veto regarding shared motor vehicle tax revenue with Tribal nations.

Overriding the veto completely would extend the compact with the Tribes for another year.

Governor Stitt vetoed House Bill 1005x saying the bill, “amounts to a circumvention of the executive’s authority to negotiate compacts and because it is not in the State’s best interests, I must veto it.”

Stitt also called into question the constitutionality of the Legislature’s special session.

Before it is officially overridden, the Senate will need to vote.

Another Tribal compact bill was vetoed by the Governor. Senate Bill 26x is about shared revenue over tobacco taxes.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat tweeted that they will be back for overrides on June 26.

Once that happens, the House can come back for one day to complete their work, according to House Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-OKC.

The Governor is asking the legislature to not override the vetoes.

He says he offered the Tribes an Compact that was fair.

“If you want to expand the definition of potentially where the state would be obligated to pay compact fees for any gas station owned in eastern Oklahoma outside the trust land, then override the veto. But if you think it should be limited to trust land only, then you should not override this veto,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“I don’t begrudge the tribes. This isn’t Kevin Stitt vs. the tribes. The governor vs. the tribes. I have to think about what’s best for all 4 million Oklahomans. That’s who I’m elected to protect. And I don’t even begrudge them for arguing what’s better for them,”said Stitt.

The Cherokee Nation Tweeted this prior to the news conference.

“Gov. Stitt wasn’t here to help Oklahomans in need after severe storms, but rushed back to destroy tribal sovereignty.”

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton issued a statement following the conference.

Gov. Stitt’s efforts to pressure the Legislature into changing direction are unlikely to succeed. As he knows, significant majorities voted to extend tobacco and vehicle compacts. Lawmakers clearly understand letting these agreements lapse would cost the state millions of dollars in revenue. If the governor had been willing to work with tribes as equal parties we would not be at this impasse. Unfortunately, he remains unwilling to cooperate and do what is best for all Oklahomans. The governor’s proposed compact to the Choctaw Nation included language allowing the state to terminate the agreement at any time. This is not acceptable. We thank the Legislature for its diligent and important work, and we look forward to the Legislature overriding these vetoes so tribes and state government can continue to produce benefits for all Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton

