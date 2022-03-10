OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Education Coalition released polling data on the proposed voucher bill that would allow taxpayer dollars to be used at private schools.

“We are confident that the legislature will listen to the overwhelming majority of Oklahomans who oppose this measure,” said OKCPS Superintendent, Sean McDaniel in a statement.

“We see this as a potential dismantling of public education in the state of Oklahoma,” said Pam Deering, Executive Director of CCOSA.

Dr. Heering has a long history in public education, and she talked to KFOR about the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, also known as SB 1647.

“We’re very concerned that we would see from our legislators the proposal to shift public money to private entities,” said Dr. Deering.

“OKCPS is opposed to funding a private school education with taxpayer dollars specifically intended for public school students. Certainly, we are not opposed to educational choices for Oklahoma families, but to subsidize private school education or other non-school-related activities with taxpayer dollars is wrong and unquestionably hurts the nearly 700,000 public school students in our state,” said Superintendent McDaniel.

SB 1647 would take the roughly $3,600 the state would normally spend a year on a ​public-school student, put it in a savings account, and allow the parent to put that towards private school education.

“It would take hundreds of millions of dollars away from our public schools that participate in our state,” said Dr. Deering.

But Senator Greg Treat, who is pushing for the act, said that wouldn’t be an issue.

“This body will be advocating for an increase in the state aid formula to offset any expected expense that this program would take,” said Sen. Treat. “Our kids are worth it.”

“The money that could or would be directed through this proposal could be used to fund our teachers, fund our schools, and help in class sizes,” said Dr. Deering.

The poll released by the Oklahoma Education Coalition The results shows 61% of Oklahomans opposed using tax dollars for private school education.

The scientific survey was conducted between Feb. 28 and March 3 by The Tarrance Group.

The research shows most rural, suburban, and urban parents, men and women, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents are a hard ‘no’ on vouchers.

Dr. Deering hopes lawmakers will see and use this evidence to vote no.

“That gives us the credibility, in my opinion, of being a true reflection of what we see in Oklahomans and how Oklahomans support their public schools,” said Dr. Deering.

SB 1647 is on ​the Oklahoma State Senate floor’s agenda. However, the Speaker of the House Charles ​McCall stands by his pledge that this bill will not be heard by the house of representatives.