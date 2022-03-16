OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would provide some financial relief to spouses of fallen soldiers by giving them a tax exemption passed unanimously on the Senate floor on Monday, March 14.

Senate Bill 1670, authored by Senator Chris Kidd, R-District 31, extends the current tax exemption from surviving spouses of 100% disabled veterans to now include the spouses of military members killed in the line of duty.

“Oklahoma has a proud military heritage. We are blessed to have so many brave men and women who have fought to defend freedom all over the world,” said Sen. Kidd. “While nothing we can say or do can ever truly express our gratitude or acknowledgement for those patriots who make the ultimate sacrifice, we want to do all we can to honor them while also helping their spouses. This will ensure the widowed of those Oklahomans who are killed in action will also receive the sales tax exemption given to the surviving spouses of fully disabled veterans.”

SB1670 will now head to the House for consideration.