OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Over 200 bills go into effect November 1, 2023 – here is a break down of a few of those laws, as well as a full list of new legislation.

House Bill 1077 – Kasey Alert Act: Creates a Kasey Alert, an alert system for critically missing Indigenous adults. The alert is named after 29-year-old Kasey Russell, a Cherokee Nation Citizen who went missing while walking home in 2016. Russell’s disappearance was never investigated until his body was found in a shallow grave in 2022, according to one of the bill’s authors, Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa.

House Bill 1390 – new vehicle registration extension: New vehicle owners will now have two months to pay the tag, title and tax on their new vehicle purchase. If you purchase a vehicle November 1, you now have until January 1 to pay the registration, instead of having until December 1 as the law previously required.

House Bill 1546 – Orange Alert: Will alert residents within 40 miles of a correctional facility when a prisoner escapes.

House Bill 1590 – Haiden Fleming Memorial Act: Modernizes the state’s 911 services, requires telecommunicator CPR (T-CPR) training for dispatchers in the state to assist callers until help arrives, and adjusts the fee for devices capable of calling 911 from 75 cents to $1.25 a month. The bill is named after 22-year-old Haiden Fleming, who died after a cardiac arrest incident.

House Bill 1789 – concealed and unconcealed carry: “It shall be lawful for a citizen or lawful permanent resident, who can lawfully purchase or possess a firearm under state law, to carry or transport a concealed or unconcealed firearm in this state.”

House Bill 2011 – biennial registration: Vehicle owners will be able to choose either a one-year or two-year registration during initial registration or renewal. Those who choose a two-year registration will pay two registration fees as well as two insurance fees.

House Bill 2154 – health care facility violence: Health care facilities will be required to report all assaults in the previous year by January 31 to the Oklahoma State Health Department. The health department will then publish aggregate numbers on its website on an annual basis.

House Bill 2418 – intermediate license safety course: Teens applying for an intermediate driver’s license must complete a free course approved by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation on teen driver work zone and first responder safety.

Senate Bill 291 – emergency victim protective order: Adds victims of child abuse to the list of those who can apply for an emergency VPO.

Senate Bill 404 – Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act: “It shall be deemed a substantial burden to exclude any person or entity from participation in or receipt of governmental funds, benefits, programs, or exemptions based solely on the religious character or affiliation of the person or entity.”

Senate Bill 619 – child testimony: Increases age for which certain child testimony is admissible from 13 to 16 years of age.

Senate Bill 650 – ticket scalping: Prohibits a person to use or sell certain software to evade security measures of a ticket seller’s website or sell tickets at an increased price.

Senate Bill 711 – opioid antagonist training: Authorizes the Oklahoma State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to train and provide opioid antagonists to inmates diagnosed with an opioid use disorder when they’re discharged from custody.

Senate Bill 984 – sales tax on vehicle purchases: If you are trading in a vehicle when purchasing a new car, sales tax will now be calculated based only on the difference between the value of the trade-in and the actual purchase price of the new vehicle.

Senate Bill 1000 – sexual assault evidence kits: Allows the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the condition and location of unsubmitted test kits, as well as begin an investigation into any previously untested or partially tested sexual assault evidence kit after testing is completed.

Read the full list of laws that go into effect Nov. 1 below: