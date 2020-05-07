Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching child in own driveway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is now behind bars after police say he allegedly inappropriately touched a child in her own driveway.

“This father literally left for 10 minutes,” said Deputy Chief Russ Landon, with The Village Police Department.

Ten minutes; that’s how long it took for an alleged predator to show up at a house near May Ave., between Britton and Hefner Rd., and approach a child in her own driveway.

“He told her, ‘Come over here or I will hurt you,’” Landon said.

43-year-old Wade Smalling was arrested after police say he allegedly inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl on Tuesday.

The Village police say the girl was playing basketball in her driveway when she was approached by Smalling, a man she did not know.

“At some point during that interaction, he did fondle her,” Landon said.

Police say the girl’s father pulled up to the house just as Smalling’s arms were wrapped around his daughter. He even captured dashcam photos of Smalling before he took off in a silver car.

Neighbors were left in shock.

Ashley Papirtis lives a few blocks over and has two young daughters herself, who she says she’s already warned.

“We try to keep it simple in terms without frightening them but we also want to give them that knowledge that they do need to be aware of some people,” Papirtis said.

A tip from a family member led to Smalling’s arrest on Wednesday evening.

Oklahoma City police say they are also investigating Smalling for aggravated possession of child pornography and distribution.

He is being held on bonds totaling over $50 million.

“This guy has some serious problems and has no business being able to have access to children,” Landon said.