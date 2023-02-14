DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Del City have arrested one person following a fire in 2021.

On Sept. 17, 2021, firefighters with the Del City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the restricted parking area of the Del City Police Station.

On July 28, 2022, investigators were contacted by Del City police after learning about statements made by a suspect in another case, Justin Wayne Watchhous.

While being arrested for a separate incident, Watchhous reportedly said, “I was trying to end you, that’s why I burnt your cop car.”

After obtaining DNA evidence, officials arrested Watchhous on complaints of third-degree arson.

“This was a deliberate, intentional target toward our Police Department, our first responder

partners, who work hard to protect our community. I’m proud of the collaborative effort of our

Fire Investigators and our Police Detectives, along with our Federal partner, the ATF, who

identified and arrested this individual who set out to cause harm and damage of police

property,” stated Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell.