Oklahoma man federally indicted for bank robbery

The FBI is searching for this suspect who robbed Focus Federal Credit Union, 13325 N. MacArthur, in OKC on Friday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Federal officials have charged an Oklahoma City man following a bank robbery earlier this year.

The federal indictment alleges that 23-year-old Kiwanis Yomone Roberts went into the Focus Federal Credit Union on March 13 and robbed the clerks.

The indictment claims Roberts “knowingly took by force, violence, and intimidation money that belonged to the FFCU branch.”

If convicted, Roberts faces up to 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000 and mandatory restitution.

LATEST STORIES: