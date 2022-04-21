OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Muscogee (Creek) Nation man is charged with felony abuse against a baby.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation filed felony child abuse charges against Michael Donovan Bell on Thursday.

Bell allegedly abused the child in Jenks, Okla., which is within Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation boundaries, which places it under the Nation’s jurisdiction, according to a Nation news release.

Both Bell and the infant he is accused of abusing are Native American.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation cooperated with the Jenks Police Department, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, Indian Child Welfare and the Tulsa Police Department in the investigation that led to Bell’s arrest.

“We are grateful to the multiple law-enforcement and child-protection agencies who provided our Lighthorse Police investigators and arresting officers with important collaboration and cooperation in this case,” said Lighthorse Chief Richard Phillips.

Lighthorse police took Bell into custody at the Tulsa Police Department Mingo Valley Substation. He was booked into the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center, with which Muscogee (Creek) Nation has an incarceration agreement.

Bell will be arraigned in Muscogee (Creek) Nation District Court on July 11. His bail was set at $10,000. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim.

“The Muscogee (Creek) Nation intends to continue pursuing this investigation and will prosecute this case to the fullest extent possible to deliver justice for the victim,” said Attorney General Geri Wisner.

“We also have engaged our Nation’s victim-services resources to provide wrap-around services and support to the infant and the non-offending caregiver,” Wisner said. Those resources are available to all crime victims through the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Family Violence Prevention Program.

The United States has concurrent jurisdiction in the Bell case, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office does not intend to file charges in this matter, according to the news release.