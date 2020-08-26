Pandemic Pods offer alternate schooling option for Oklahoma families

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Back-to-school season is in full swing this month.

Every district in Oklahoma is offering families a different plan for student learning.

Some districts are online only, others are returning to traditional school five-days-a-week; still others are planning for a hybrid approach.

As the pandemic rages on, a new type of educational experience is emerging.

This month, the longest summer break ever comes to a close for about 700,000 students in Oklahoma.

While parents would normally be celebrating a return to the classroom, many have been wrestling with the safety of back-to-school.

“We were really looking into hiring some kind of nanny to just come into our home and help along,” said Edmond mother, Katie Kochelek.

The spring semester was rough.

“Being full-time working parents, it didn’t work well for us,” said Edmond parent Jennifer Bono. “We started a micro school this year. Wow. Never in my life did I think we’d do that.”

Some families spent the summer setting up a school of their own.

“We all had to figure out how to go on and to keep learning, and this is one of the ways we’re going to try and see how it goes this year,” said certified educator, Teresa VanZant. “I’m very excited about it!”

The four families in VanZant’s pandemic pod include eight kids, kindergarten to 6th grade.

They dropped out of Edmond Public Schools and enrolled in a virtual program primarily to reduce exposure to covid.

Homeschool has big challenges for working parents, and for these families a micro school was the answer.

“My husband and I both work full-time jobs, so it was quite a stresser thinking about the little ones and making sure they actually got educated and were being watched during us trying to work and build a business,” Kochelek said.

Neighbors recruited a few more and then hired a full-time teacher.

Vanzant is certified teacher and counselor with 33 years experience.

She never imagined her career in education taking a one-room-school-house kind of turn… until Covid-19.

“It was something totally different with education,” said Vanzant about the appeal of a pandemic pod. “It’s something new. It’s an adventure.”

These pandemic pods are an adventure in education.

In this case, these four families have agreed to pay in, roughly $750 a month per student in order to offer a competitive salary for their experienced teacher.

“Some are thinking about taking it out of their 529 plans, others are paying monthly, others are just paying with savings they have,” Kochelek said.

These families are committed to the pod for a full school year regardless of what happens with coronavirus cases.

“We’ve been very honest with our kids about the pandemic and what it means, and protecting others and protecting ourselves, and that it’s temporary,” said Bono. “I hope to be back in middle school next year. Yes. It’s actually funny to say those words. I hope we’re back in middle school next year.”

“We’re winging it, and we just wish every other family the best,” said Kochelek. “I know everyone is doing what they can to survive.”

The Newberry family in Oklahoma City has a similar challenge.

“Like every parent, we’re concerned about how much time our kids spend on the screen and alone,” said Amy Newberry, who is a mother of four school-aged children in Oklahoma City.

Amy and her husband both work full-time.

They have four children, ages four to 17.

Madison is a high school senior. Jonathan is a freshmen. Finn and Graham are kindergarten and first grade.

“They say the hardest age to have kids is teenagers and toddlers, and my husband and I are just lucky to do it all at the same time,” laughs Amy Newberry.

When Oklahoma City Public Schools decided to move to virtual instruction only for the first nine weeks, the Newberrys knew they’d need help.

“To add homeschooling onto two working parents; it worked for the spring, but it was unrealistically hard,” she said. “We just knew we had to reach out and used a community based aspect to plan for an entire year.”

The pandemic pod the Newberry family joined is $600 per family per month.

They hired a certified teacher who is fresh out of college.

“Our commitment is for the first nine weeks. But if something happens and she needs to move on, I’ll be looking for someone else,” said Newberry. “We’ll keep it going as long as we can, until we get through whatever this is we’re living through.”

The Newberry’s plan is to return to the classroom when it’s safe, which may be next semester or possibly next year.

“I’m hoping to go back to things being semi-normal, but I’m not opposed to doing virtual until we have the coronavirus on lockdown,” said Oklahoma City Pubic Schools freshmen, Jonathan Newberry.

Jonathan is an International Baccalaureate major at Classen School of Advanced Studies.

His biggest concern is safety during the pandemic.

Madison Newberry enrolled in concurrent classes through Oklahoma State University.

She is missing out on the traditions of her senior year of high school.

“I mean, I guess there was some sadness at first, but with this whole thing I don’t really see the point in being sad when everything is constantly changing,” said Madison Newberry. “This is hard for everybody. In the grand scheme of things, being alive is more important than simple traditions.”

It has been a lesson in hard knocks for students starting a milestone year, mid-pandemic.

2020 is offering a master class in resilience for families around Oklahoma.

As we have reported at KFOR, there are no statewide mandates for Oklahoma schools, for masks or alternate education.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister, reports there is no record-keeping for micro schools or pandemic pods. Hofmeister issued the following statement:

“Every family is making difficult decisions about how to ensure their child’s education continues in the safest possible manner. The evidence is clear that mask mandates at the school and community level are how we can most effectively ensure schools reopen and remain open, but we respect the choices of families to make instructional decisions they believe are in the best interests of their children.”

The Oklahoma Media Center, launched by Local Media Foundation with financial support from Inasmuch Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation, is a collaborative of 18 Oklahoma newsrooms that includes print, broadcast and digital partners. The OMC’s first project is Changing Course: Education & COVID. This story is part of that effort.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

RECENT HEADLINES: