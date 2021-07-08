‘Promised Land’, New initiative of the Oklahoma Media Center collaboration. We want your feedback!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Media Center is a collaborative of Oklahoma media outlets.

In 2021, OMC media partners selected the name “Promised Land: A Supreme Court decision places Oklahoma at a crossroads” for a shared topic. The collaborative will cover the affirmation of tribal sovereignty after the Supreme Court ruling last year.

The project is part of the Local Media Foundation with support from the Inasmuch Foundation, The Walton Family Foundation and the Democracy Fund. Partners include many Oklahoma media outlets.

