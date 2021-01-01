Oklahoma meteorologist excited to see thunder snow during Facebook Live!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 2021 brought record-breaking snowfall to parts of Oklahoma.

One of the KFOR 4Warn Storm Team meteorologists was live on Facebook when when the storm was slamming into Oklahoma City overnight.

During the Facebook Live, KFOR’s Jon Slater experienced a rare weather event- thunder snow!

Slater says being live while thunder-snow happened is something he can check off his bucket list!

Stay off the roads if possible as they are slick and hazardous.

The 4Warn Storm Team will keep you updated on the storm.

