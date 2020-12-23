Oklahoma military families surprised as nonprofit pays off layaway balances

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Seventeen local military families received an early holiday surprise when their layaway balances were paid in full.

The nonprofit group Pay Away the Layaway decided to pay off the Army & Air Force Exchange Service layaway balances of 17 families at Tinker Air Force Base.

In all, the group paid more than $2,000 for Tinker-area military children.

“This means a lot—it was definitely an unexpected blessing,” said Army Reserve Capt. Quintesha Greene of the 2nd Battalion – 290th Regiment, who is assigned to Tinker AFB on active orders. “It makes you realize that there are still good people out there who are willing to help others.”

The Tinker families are among 85 Exchange shoppers nationwide whose layaways were paid in full this month.

“Military families already sacrifice so much for this Nation, and this year has been especially challenging,” said Tinker AFB Exchange General Manager Charles Eaves. “We are honored to help brighten these lucky families’ spirits and take part in making their little ones’ holiday wishes come true.”