Oklahoma mother on trial for the death of her 2 year old continues in Norman

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KFOR)—The day of four testimony in the Rebecca Hogue trial included testimony from an OSBI criminalist and police video interview from the day her son was found dead.Hogue is charged with first-degree murder, accused of enabling child abuse in her son, Jeremiah “Ryder” Johnson’s death.

The 2-year-old toddler was found unresponsive inside Hogue’s home January 1, 2020.

Prosecutors claim Ryder suffered abuse at the hands of Hogue’s boyfriend, Christopher Trent, who later took his own life.

The state alleged Hogue knew about the abuse and failed to protect her son. However, the defense argues that Hogue had no idea abuse was happening.

During testimony Monday, Hogue’s January 1st 2020 interview with Norman Police was played for the jury.

In the video, Hogue stated she saw bruises on Ryder, but when she asked Trent about them, he had a story like Ryder fell.

Hogue said she believed Trent because he always told her he would never do anything to hurt Ryder.

The detectives pressed more asking her about internet searches showing she looked up ‘signs of concussion, flu symptoms, and how a child acts when he’s abused.

Nothing made her take him to the hopsital because she thought he had the flu.

Hogue told detectives she wasn’t trying to cover for Trent and “If he took my son’s life, his life deserves to be taken.”

Barbara Wells who works at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations testified that blood collected from one of the three mattress covers and an area rug inside the home matched Ryder’s.

The defense argues there is no way to determine how the blood got there or when.

Testimony continues Tuesday morning.