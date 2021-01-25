Oklahoma National Guard troops return home from Capitol

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After the violence that erupted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, extra force was brought in to Washington, D.C. to make sure that this week’s inauguration was without incident.

Oklahoma National Guard troops were part of the forces that were on site.

On Saturday, they came back home.

“It was part of history and I’m glad I’m going to be part of that history,” said Captain Brendon Galvin.

It was all smiles as boots were back on the ground in the Sooner State.

Members of the Oklahoma National Guard returned home Saturday morning in Norman after six days in our nation’s capital.

“The mission went off without a hitch. They put their lives on hold to protect the peaceful transition of power for the nation,” said Colonel Robert Walter, Joint Task Force Commander.

Over 480 Oklahoma soldiers and airmen volunteered for the mission.

Having just 72 hours notice, they deployed to Washington, D.C. to provide security, logistics and transportation help to support the inauguration event.

“The significance of the event was not lost on us and I think that contributed to the focus of the soldiers,” said Colonel Michael Scanlon.

The Oklahoma National Guard soldier says the Oklahoma troops were not in the position to see the actual inauguration but they did see something maybe even more meaningful to them.

“President Biden comes across from the west side to the east side to take control of the armed forces. Obviously, that has particular significance to us. It’s a very unique moment that you never expect that you will get to see,” said Scanlon.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience,” said Captain Brendon Galvin.

Galvin says he is happy there was no violence and he now has a great story to tell his new son.

“I have a 5-month-old at home so this was the first kinda time away from him. So really happy to be home, I know my wife is happy to have me back,” said Galvin.

Maybe the toughest part of the week was deploying the Oklahoma National Guard in the midst of a pandemic.

All personnel were screened before, during, and after returning home from the mission for COVID- 19.

“When we screened them here, they stayed with their group as much as possible. They stayed with their tight-knit circle as much as possible when they were there,” said Col. Brian Coleman.

There were no incidents for the 80 plus soldiers that were deployed to the Oklahoma State Capitol as well.

Col. Walter stressed his deepest thanks to the families and employers of the Guard personnel for the flexibility they gave so that the soldiers could take care of the nation.