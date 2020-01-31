Oklahoma organization helping children with special needs earns $10,000 grant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An organization that works with Oklahoma children with special needs will soon be able to expand its services thanks to a new grant.

Camp Fire Heart of Oklahoma announced that it has received a $10,000 grant from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its Opportunities for Children iFund grant program.

Organizers say the grant will be used to grow its Camp CANOE program.

“We are so pleased to receive this grant for Camp CANOE,” said Herb Gilkey, CEO of Camp Fire Heart of Oklahoma. “Camp Fire wants every child to enjoy the camp experience and this grant will allow more children with autism to participate in our programs.”

Camp Fire will provide a screen-free, outdoor camp for children with autism and offer traditional summer camps to higher functioning children with autism.

“Camp CANOE is the only one of its kind in the greater Oklahoma City area,” said Chuck Bonsteel, president of the Camp Fire Heart of Oklahoma Board of Directors. “As a board, we are committed to Camp Fire serving as a resource for our community.”

