Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommend clemency for second death-row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma inmate who has been on death row for over 30 years went before the Pardon and Parole Board Wednesday morning.

Bigler Stouffer, also known as Bud, was convicted twice of killing Putnam City teacher, Linda Reaves, and shooting her boyfriend, Doug Ivens.

At the time of the 1985 murder, Stouffer was living with Ivens’ ex-wife, Velva and her two daughters.

Prosecutors argued Stouffer went to Doug Ivens’ home and asked to borrow a gun, saying there had been prowlers sneaking around Velva’s home. When Doug handed the gun to Stouffer he shot him three times, including once in the face.

He then went to the couch where Linda Reaves was and shot her twice in the head.

Ivens survived, called 9-1-1 for help and named Bud Stouffer as the shooter.

During the clemency hearing Stouffer’s defense said the state had no physical evidence pointing to Stouffer without Ivens’ testimony.

The state argued Stouffer has changed his story multiple times.

The Pardon and Parole board voted 3-2 to recommend clemency for Stouffer.

This came after a 10 minute discussion over concerns around the state’s execution cocktail which is the same one used during two botched executions in 2014 and 2015.

The recommendation now goes to Gov. Kevin Stitt.