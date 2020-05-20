NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – With the unofficial start of summer just a week away, many Oklahomans will be searching for a pool, but is it safe to go swimming with the novel coronavirus still spreading?

Health officials at OU Medicine said COVID-19 is not commonly found in drinking water or bodies of water like pools.

“If the swimming pool is properly maintained, it has appropriate chlorine or bromine levels in the water, then that disinfectant will disrupt the virus and you won’t see transmission in the water,” said OU Med Enterprise Chief Quality Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler.

However, pools can get crowded, and a sick swimmer nearby can still spread the virus through the air.

“It’s not being in the water that would put you at risk,” said Dr. Bratzler. “It’s being in a pool with a lot of people, being close, particularly if someone was ill, coughing, or sneezing in the pool.”

That’s why the Oklahoma State Department of Health recommends reopening at half capacity, then increasing the allowed capacity as reopening phases progress.

Neighborhood pools should promote social distancing, some providing disinfectant wipes for guests.

In Norman, the Westwood Family Aquatic Center will be one of the first to open, letting in pass holders May 29, and the general public starting May 30.

“We have seen an increase in season pass sales over the last week,” said aquatic supervisor Josh Holman.

He anticipates steady crowds, but at half capacity, that will mean only about 400 guests for the first two weeks.

Lifeguards and staff will be required to wear masks, and groups of chairs will be socially distanced. They’ll also reduce the number of swimmers allowed in the lazy river.

“We will be asking for social distancing in the water to your best ability,” Holman said. “We understand families need to stay with families and help their kiddos swim and we want to have a safe environment for them.”

Other pool and aquatic center openings can be found below:

Earlywine Family Aquatic Center in OKC opens July 1

Will Rogers Family Aquatic Center in OKC opens July 1

Northeast Pool and Woodson Pool in OKC opening dates won’t be announced until enough lifeguards are staffed.

Westwood Family Aquatic Center in Norman opens for pass holders on May 29, and opens to public May 30

The Station at Central Park Aquatic Center in Moore opens June 1

Pelican Bay Aquatic Center in Edmond opens June 6

Eagle Harbor Aquatic Center in Del City opens June 1

Reno Swim and Slide in Midwest City opens June 1

White Water Bay / Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City TBD