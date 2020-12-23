Oklahoma receives entire initial shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has received the entire initial shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses – 66,200 doses – promised to the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Shipments arrived at six sites on Monday, and more shipments arrived at a combined 20 sites on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to an OSDH news release.

Photo provided by Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“I’m excited to report today’s arrival of the remainder of the anticipated 66,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine,” said State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye. “This brings us closer to our newly anticipated mark of almost 175,000 total doses by the end of December and allows us to protect more of our frontline healthcare workers, staff and residents in long-term care facilities. It also expands our ability to deliver the vaccine to every corner of the state, particularly rural communities.”

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine does not require storage in ultra cold temperatures, allowing for more efficient distribution to Oklahomans in all regions and higher accessibility, the news release states.

“With increasing supply of vaccines arriving in the state, we’re able to offer the vaccine to more Oklahomans in priority groups,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “Supply is ultimately what allows us to progress through our distribution plan and begin vaccinating additional priority groups. We expect to provide vaccinations to first responders and healthcare workers outside the hospital setting very soon.”

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is 94 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness. Pfizer’s vaccine was found to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 during clinical trials.

The state also received 23,400 Pfizer vaccine doses this week, bringing the state’s total doses to 131,525 since the first shipment on Dec. 14.

State officials anticipate nearly 175,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will have been delivered to Oklahoma by the end of this month.

