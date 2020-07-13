Oklahoma records first child death from COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 13-year-old girl with an autoimmune disease living with her family on post at Ft. Still in Lawton is the first child to have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Children have not been the main focus of health care officials during the pandemic, but officials say coronavirus is becoming a bigger factor for those under 18.

“It is quite frightening to see how it’s progressing,” said Dr. Lauren Garabelli.

The pediatrician at Mercy in Edmond says she is saddened by the news of the first child to die from the virus in the state but not surprised.

Over the weekend. a 13-year-old girl with an autoimmune disorder passed away from COVID-19 at Comanche County Hospital. Her family lives at Ft. Sill.

The commanding general issuing a statement saying in part,

“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened. Our greatest condolences go out to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult and sad time.”

“Over the last two, three weeks we’ve had far more cases of COVID in children under the age of 18,” said Garabelli.

And the numbers from the OK State Health Department back that up. There have now been close to 1900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in kids in Oklahoma.

While Garabelli says she continues to see lessened symptoms in child coronavirus patients, “They can be vectors to the adults and their grandparents that care for them.”

Garabelli also says Type 2 Diabetes puts patients at risk if they were to contract coronavirus.

As for type 1?

“It does look like it is likely to be a risk factor,” said Garabelli.

Officials say Oklahomans should try to limit the number of kids playing together at any one time and plan activities outside.

They say kids over the age of two should wear masks, and for those under 24 month, when they are outside in a stroller try to cover them with a rain guard.

Doctors stress keeping kids home if they show any symptoms of being sick.

