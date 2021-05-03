Oklahoma recruits gear up for Air Force basic training

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – It is officially May, which means that many high school seniors are getting ready for graduation.

However, some are preparing for life after school.

On Saturday morning in Yukon, young men and women were preparing for a career with the U.S. Air Force.

While most of us were still probably in bed or drinking that first cup of coffee, the future of the US Air Force was hard at work at Yukon High School.

The new recruits are part of the Delayed Entry Program. Some are still in high school, but all have enlisted to start their careers soon.

“We are here to kinda crush the notion of you walk into your recruiter’s office and next thing you know, you are leaving for basic military training,” said Technical Sgt. Gerald Romo.

Air Force officials say recruits usually wait 40 to 60 days from sign up to report for basic training. In the meantime, recruiters are trying to get them prepared mentally and physically for the next step.

“The program has been helpful beyond what I thought it would have been,” said Joshua Ross. The recruit is slated to report to basic training next week.

Ross took part in the AF P-T Test on Saturday morning. It includes pushups, sit-ups, and a mile and a half run.

It is a tool the Air Force uses to test recruit endurance as some apply for elite forces.

“I need to work on pushups, I already know that,” said Ross.

“These are some of our people who are going to do some of our elite war fighting overseas,” said Staff Sgt. Jesse Dakis.

“I think my best is probably sit ups and the one I’m not sure on is running,” said Naomi Wiedmaier. The high school senior is slated to be in ground linguistics. She says the Delayed Entry program has been extremely helpful.

“I feel ready to go into basic training. I don’t feel blind. Well prepared, thoroughly prepped and I’m excited,” said Wiedmaier.