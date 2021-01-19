Oklahoma releases updated Mobile ID app to support REAL ID enrollment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State officials say the Oklahoma Mobile ID app has been expanded to allow Oklahoma residents to quickly and easily pre-enroll for REAL ID.

“The team at the Department of Public Safety has worked tirelessly to update systems and adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19 in order to implement REAL ID,” said Gov. Stitt. “The updated Mobile ID app will help streamline the process and ensure Oklahomans can begin the process of pre-enrolling in the critical program.”

Mobile ID users can use the app’s REAL ID checklist to confirm they have the correct documents, upload them using their smartphone camera, and answer a brief questionnaire.

By completing these steps in advance, applicants can expect to decrease their in-person application time by up to 40%.

“We are pleased to roll out the next phase of Oklahoma Mobile ID for our citizens,” said Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Scully. “The efficiency and convenience of this app allows the Department of Public Safety to close the gap on services that have slowed down due to COVID-19 and jumpstart the REAL ID application from home.”

Oklahoma became the second state in the nation to implement Mobile ID in 2019.

Mobile ID is a digitized version of a physical driver’s license that allows users to safely store their identification on a smartphone.

To learn more about where you can use Oklahoma’s Mobile ID, please visit www.ok.gov/dps/mid. To download the app, visit the App Store or Google Play Store.

“There is no better time to work with the state of Oklahoma to bring its citizens a contactless, secure identification option that can facilitate the move to REAL ID,” said Matt Thompson, SVP, Civil and Mobile ID of IDEMIA, the company behind Oklahoma’s Mobile ID technology. “This technology has the power to shape the future of our experience at the DPS and beyond, and Oklahoma is paving the way.”

While the digital identification is accepted in many instances, it does not currently replace a physical identification card for all situations, such as interactions with law enforcement or the Transportation Security Administration.