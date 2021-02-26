Oklahoma researchers identify COVID-19 mutations in wastewater

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma scientists and health leaders have now identified three new COVID-19 mutations found right here in Oklahoma by sampling sewage.

“This is very very usable technology,” said Phil Maytubby, OCCHD Chief Operating Officer.

“As I’ve said before, poop really doesn’t lie,” said Halley Reeves, OU Medicine, Vice President of Community Health Impact.

The three mutations were identified in waste water samples taken last month.

Dr. Brad Stevenson, an OU Associate Professor of Microbiology says these mutations are indicative of three emerging variants of concern. Those being the Pelican variant, which is primarily found in the U.S. As well as mutations common within the U.K. variant and South African variant.

“The mutations in spike protein are also of concern because these are what the antibodies and the vaccine have been developed against. These mutations tend to have impact on transmission,” Stevenson said. “Those mutations are the markers for these new variants that have been described.”

You may remember News 4 bringing you this story last year, when researchers first started testing the wastewater.

Starting with sampling on the OU Norman campus. Since then, broadening to samples from wastewater treatment plants in Oklahoma City, Midwest City, Norman, Anadarko and Tulsa. As well as sewer manholes at 14 locations across Oklahoma City.

Phil Maytubby, the Oklahoma City County Health Department Chief Operating Officer, saying this research gives them a warning and could even help prevent an outbreak.

“Because it is predictive, if we get a new variant that gets picked up, we’re gonna get 7 days notice. That’s a big thing. Like if we got the South African variant in here in high numbers, or something else that develops, it gives a little time to put out increased messaging,” Maytubby said.

Allowing the county to move vaccine to areas most in need.

“If we had a particular part of town that we just now have a new strain in that seems to be a little more prolific, we may try to focus our vaccine efforts in that specific location,” Maytubby said.

Maytubby also saying the technology can be used for years to come– even for research aside from the pandemic.

“This has implications for us in the future. Anything else new that develops as far as a bio, biohazard, bioterrorism weapon, any of those things that we can test for we can now test for rapidly in the sewage,” Maytubby said.

We learned last year the City of Oklahoma City allocated $535,000 of Cares Act funding for this research.