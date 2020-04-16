Oklahoma Restaurant Association plans for how restaurants will reopen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Restaurant Association says after the governor lifts restrictions on non-essential businesses, it could take about two weeks for restaurants to have dine in up and running again.

The Association says they’re working with members and health officials on what precautions have to be taken, including increasing sanitation, rehiring and retraining employees, and spacing tables apart.

The owner of La Baguette Bistro says he’s ready to open back up whenever he can.

The Restaurant Association it’s not clear how long the precautions will have be in place.