Oklahoma River Trail temporarily closed for river dredging

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you plan to enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend, city leaders say those heading to the Oklahoma River Trails may need to take a detour.

Officials say part of the Oklahoma River Trail will be closed on Wednesday so crews can begin dredging the river of sediment.

The trail will be closed between Western and Walker Ave. on the north riverbank.

Trail users can use a detour through Wheeler Park to avoid the closure.

City leaders say it is expected to remain closed until April 1.

